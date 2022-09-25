Toronto restaurant and bar in cursed Toronto location has permanently closed

A Toronto restaurant and bar that served pub food and fusion Cajun dishes has now permanently closed.

FAM Food Art Music Restaurant + Bar announced this past week that it has closed its doors after serving customers at Queen and Bathurst since 2020.

The restaurant had an extensive menu full of dishes such as Cajun fried shrimp, chicken and waffles, and creole crab cakes.

The venue also provided networking opportunities for local artists, poets, comedians, local bands and DJs to showcase their talent and provide guests with entertainment.

In an announcement posted to social media, the restaurant stated that "all good things eventually come to an end and it's been an amazing journey."

"A special thanks to all of you who has entered through our doors to support and create memories with us."

The restaurant is located at 566 Queen Street West and has seen a high turnover rate throughout the years with short-lived tenants. The location was previously occupied by Ace & Ale Tap House.