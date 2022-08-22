Toronto is getting all-you-can-eat gelato

Toronto is a great place to find all-you-can-eat options, and now one of the best gelato places in town is putting on an AYCE event at both of their locations.

All the gelato you can stuff your face with at Dolce Gelato sounds like the perfect way to end summer, so you're going to want to clear your schedule for this one.

You just have to buy tickets in advance for $19 to get in on the gelato party.

Gelato costs around $5 for a small cup or cone with two flavours of gelato from Dolce, so it's a pretty reasonable deal depending on how much frozen goodness you think you can handle, especially since people consider it some of the best gelato you can get in the city.

They also have so many flavours you'll want to try, so it's really all about getting to sample way more than the usual max of three flavours at once.

That includes flavours like roasted marshmallows, blue banana cotton candy, maple, fig, pumpkin and walnut.

Dolce has three locations, but the event will only be taking place at their College location on August 30 and at their Danforth location on August 31.

If you can't get tickets to the gelato bash, don't worry: they've done it before, so it'll probably come around again next year.