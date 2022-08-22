Toronto restaurant known for its Korean BBQ has permanently closed

Korean BBQ fans will be sad to find out that one of Toronto's spots for the cuisine has permanently closed.

Pujukan was located near Yonge and Sheppard, and was known for their tabletop grilling options. "Pujukan" is a Korean word for a kind of butcher house.

They served mainly pork and beef with options like AAA sirloin and pork belly, as well as sides like kimchi fried rice and cold noodle. They had also been doing patio specials like bibimbap and pasta.

The restaurant stopped posting on social media about a month ago, and had been running a promo for 30 per cent off all meat which they had extended into July.

Pujukan confirmed with blogTO that they have permanently closed but did not give an exact closing date.