Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 2 hours ago
Popular vodka sold in Ontario recalled for pieces of glass shards

Double check your glass before you pour yourself a double of vodka at home tonight. 

The Government of Canada has issued a recall for a popular vodka brand after pieces of glass shards were found inside the bottle.

Sask Prairie's Dill Pickle vodka sold at the LCBO should not be distributed or served due to extraneous material, reads the recall. 

This recall is only for the 750mL pickle-flavoured bottle, which was sold throughout Ontario. It's a class 3 recall; meaning there is a low risk that consuming the product may result in undesirable health problems. 

It is unknown how many pieces of glass were found or how many bottles were impacted. It is also unknown how the glass ended up in the bottles anyway.

The vodka was produced by Minhas Sask Ventures.

According to Manjit Minhas, alcohol maven and Dragon's Den judge, Sask Prairie's Dill Pickle is the first-ever Saskatchewan-made product to be carried by the LCBO.

Hector Vasquez
