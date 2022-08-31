Eat & Drink
the river gambler toronto

Party boat shut down by Toronto health inspectors

A popular cruise that regularly hosts events and parties while floating on the Toronto Harbour was ordered to shut down by health inspectors this week as a result of two major health infractions.

The River Gambler is known for its on-board restaurant, bar and dance floor, and it also hosts large events including weddings, private parties, corporate events and student cruises.

It boasts the ability to feed up to 500 people thanks to its "award-winning chef," but it won't be serving food to anyone at all for the next little while thanks to some pretty serious health hazards. 

Inspectors issued a closed notice to the cruise upon discovering two crucial infractions on Aug. 30, meaning they presented an immediate health hazard that couldn't be corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant was found to have two crucial infractions and ordered to close on Aug. 30. Image via DineSafe.

The listed infractions include "food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard" and "fail to provide food premise with adequate potable water supply," the first of which resulted in a Summons and Health Hazard Order while the second landed the business a Notice to Comply.

The cruise will only be allowed to reopen to the public once all the infractions are corrected and an inspector issues a Pass Notice to the establishment. 

