There's a night market coming to Toronto with tons of food and live music

Parkdale's first-ever community night market is just around the corner, and it'll be a celebration packed with the neighbourhood's finest food, music and art.

The Parkdale Queen Night Market is on for one day only, and will highlight the diversity and inclusivity of the Parkdale neighbourhood and local businesses.

The event is set to happen along Queen Street from Roncesvalles to Triller.

Admission to the night market is completely free, and you can look forward to supporting over 100 local businesses in Parkdale.

There will also be no shortage of live music, delicious food, drinks, cooking demonstrations, games and much more.

Some of the food vendors will include Islas, The Grand Trunk and Garleek Kitchen.

You can also check out a free photobooth, a screen-print your own shirts station, and an electrifying fire dance show by The Hawaiian Dance Company.

The Parkdale Queen Night Market will take place on Aug. 27 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.