Toronto street is shutting down for a beer festival next week

Calling all beer lovers! The much-anticipated Leslieville Beerfest '22 is officially returning next weekend.

The good old fashioned neighbourhood street party is set to shut down Dundas Street East from Logan Avenue to Carlaw Avenue on Aug. 27 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The rain or shine event features several regional brewers, community food vendors, as well as local artisans.

You can look forward to sampling delicious beers, munching down on some delectable food and dessert, as well enjoying the last stretch of gorgeous summer weather.

Tickets to the festival will run you $40, and are available both online and in-person at the front gate of the event.

All tickets include a sampling mug as well as three beer sample tokens to use as you walk through the festival.

The beloved Beerfest is also welcoming back its charity partner this year, The Red Door Family Shelter.

Make sure to keep an eye out for the charity's red collection buckets throughout the festival, as any unused drink tickets will be cashed in for a donation that will support the cause.