7 hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

New restaurants in Toronto can serve you pho, Brazilian food, Filipino food and sushi. It's never been easier to take a trip around the globe in a single weekend, so check out these spots on the weekend for an international flavour tour.

Here are some hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend.

This legendary Filipino restaurant has a new location on the Danforth that still emphasizes their extra-healthy take on classic breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert favourites.

If you've been looking to redefine your experience of omakase, this restaurant on Kennedy Rd. in Scarborough claims to do just that. Just take note, you can only get in with a reservation.

If a new gourmet burger spot is what you've been craving, head to this recently opened restaurant at The East Mall in Etobicoke where toppings include luxurious truffle mayo.

Sometimes you just need a good, big, steamy bowl of pho to recharge on the weekend, and this place on Steeles Ave. W. in North York has exactly that. If you're not into pho, they've also got banh mi, other noodle dishes, rice dishes and even vegan options.

Little Italy is welcoming a new Italian restaurant to the scene this weekend, and it's inspired by family and serving up classics like pizza.

Can't decide between Korean and Japanese? You don't have to at this Moss Park restaurant that serves both galbi and sushi. They also have fusion dishes like miso carbonara and uni pasta.

This Brazilian restaurant replaced another one on St. Clair West, so stop in this weekend to see what they're doing differently. Expect dishes like picanha as well as daily specials and desserts.