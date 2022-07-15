Toronto restaurant owned by Vegandale evicted by landlord for owing $50K in rent

It feels like just yesterday that plant-powered hipsters came under fire for attempting to rebrand a famously ungentrified west-end Toronto neighbourhood as "Vegandale."

Nobody ever actually tried to change Parkdale's name, for the record, officially or even in a casual context.

Locals were hopping mad nonetheless to learn back in 2018 that a company (The 5700 Inc.) wanted to build something called The Vegandale Village: a self-described "mecca for the ethically minded and hungry, with the best of vegan food, goods, and services co-existing on one city block in downtown Toronto."

Today, little remains of the OG Vegandale restaurants; Doomie's is closed, The Imperative is closed, Mythology Diner is closed. Later additions to the family, including Not Your Mother, Copenhagen Vegan Cafe and even Vegandale Brewery have also been shuttered in previous years.

Vegandale as a brand and company remains very much alive, however; these days as an event organization and promotion firm (aka The 5700 Inc.) You might know them as the people behind the annual Vegandale Festival, which this summer will hit Toronto, New York, Dallas, Miami, Chicago and Los Angeles.

The festival itself is a go, it seems, with organizers still selling and promoting tickets to the huge vegan food fair. One of the Toronto restaurants under Vegandale's banner has, however, quietly bitten the dust.

Prohibition Pie — not to be confused with Parkdale Pizza, which in 2019 went out of its way to let the public know it was not affiliated with Vegandale — appears to be permanently closed.

The pizza joint had announced on Instagram in February of this year that it would be closing temporarily while its ovens were under repair, but, as of mid-July, the entire shop at 1316 West Queen West has been cleared out.

A "notice of distress" posted behind the restaurant's front door, facing out for any passersby to see, alleges that the space's tenant (listed as The 5700 Inc.) owes the building's landlord some $46,828 — "plus costs."

"Take notice that associated bailiffs & co. Ltd. Agents for the landlord have taken distress against your goods and chattels located at the above mentioned premises pursuant to the provisions of the lease between you and the landlord and pursuant to the applicable provision (s) of the commercial tenancies act (Ontario) for arrears of rent owing," reads the letter, dated July 11, 2022.

"And take notice that if you do not within five (5) days from the date of service upon you of the notice herein, replevy the same goods and chattels by paying the arrears of rent as aforesaid the said goods and chattels shall be appraised."

Chattels, in this case, would mean any furniture, equipment, gear, decor, or literally anything at all of value left behind when the tenants were locked out of the space.

These things happen more regularly than you might think. It's just business, as much as it sucks (and the loss of Prohibition Pie will suck for many. Apparently they made really good pizza).

Whether or not the company has enough dough to pay the rent isn't clear, even with the wild runaway success of their Vegandale fest. Should The 5700 come up with enough scratch to get Prohibition Pie up-to-date on rent, the building's landlord does say that their lease has not been terminated.

"Take notice that the landlord has not terminated the lease and your rights as tenant to the said premises continue to be recognized and you may, upon prior written request to the landlord, re-enter the leased premises and continue to occupy same and use same subject to the landlord's right of distress as set out herein," reads the letter.

"And take notice that if you wish to replevy the goods and chattels as aforesaid or if you wish to obtain any further information in respect to this matter you may contact the landlord."

As of press time, The 5700 Inc. had yet to reply to multiple requests for comment. The phone number listed online for Prohibition Pie itself is not in service.