You can eat at the longest table in the world in a farmer's field in Ontario

A concept that serves food at super long tables in countries around the world is now coming to a new location in Ontario.

Outstanding in the Field has been setting up unforgettable dining experiences in scenic outdoor spaces across the globe since 1999. Now, they're setting up one of their very long tables at an Ontario farm.

Billed as a "culinary caravan," the idea is to connect people to the origins of their food by having them eat out in the field, bringing on well-known chefs and artisans to join them in their "field kitchen."

Outstanding in the Field has now hit every state in America and has reached 16 countries, with tables set up at vineyards, fishing docks, meadows, city streets and beaches as well as farms.

Through the OITF Foundation, the project donates to organizations that support farming, food and education.

Events in California and the Pacific Northwest completely sold out up to this point during their 2022 tour, and an event in Pemberton, BC in Canada has already sold out as well. There are still tickets for Canadian events in Picton, Ontario and Hemmingford, Quebec.

The Ontario event is happening at Edwin County Farms, and tickets are a hefty $465 Canadian. It's the first time the concept is visiting the 700-acre farm.

Outstanding's website says the tables on the farm could be set up "under the wide embrace of oak branches, next to the glistening pond, or in a field of wheat." Hosts will talk about the history of the land and an Argentinean-inspired feast prepared by chef Coco Gaona of culinary project Tiempo will be served.

The event takes place on August 13, so you still have time to get tickets.

They've also been touring across Europe this summer, and they're hitting Africa for the first time in November.