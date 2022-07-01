10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

New restaurants in Toronto are great places to enjoy a bite to eat before having some fun in the sun. Burgers, fried chicken, pizza, French food, cocktails and tacos are all the ingredients you need for a summer of feasting.

Here are new restaurants in Toronto that opened in June.

This French powerhouse is back open on Wellington near King West serving all your favourites like omelettes, burgers and croque madames at brunch, lunch and dinner.

Once a successful pop-up, this place may call itself "Just Another Burger Spot" (get it?) but is far from it with new digs on St. Clair West. A stripped down menu of burgers and salads is rounded out by specials like chicken sandwiches and tiramisu.

This global fried chicken brand now has its first Toronto location in the Beaches where you can try out their dark or white meat karaage, or have it in a sandwich.

Sushi, cocktails and panoramic views will all make you feel on top of the world at this new addition to the amenities at Hotel X in the Harbourfront area.

This highly anticipated Toronto location of a Korean pizza chain finally soft opened in June, serving their big puffy pizzas with toppings like bulgogi, sweet potato and icing sugar.

Tita is back at it again with a brand new location that just opened on St. Clair West in June serving up all your favourite tacos, guacamole and tostadas.

Church Wellesley Village just welcomed this new addition in time for Pride, which dishes up a short and sweet menu of burgers and soft serve that are free of animal products.

The pizza place that once stood where this place is now may be gone, but it's been transformed by the same team into a rock n' roll roadhouse serving pretzels and pierogies.

Feel like you've escaped to a rooftop patio in Miami at this new addition to Queen West in a legendary nightclub space. Sip tequila, munch on tostadas and dance the night away.

There's still a bit of a veil of mystery over this brand new restaurant, wine bar and wine shop that opened up near the end of June on West Queen West.