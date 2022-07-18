Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 26 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
donuts toronto

The top 5 new donuts in Toronto

New donuts in Toronto range from mini to big and puffy, but they're all decked out or visually impressive in some way. Sometimes the best way to send a message is with a box of donuts...especially if they literally spell out what you want to say.

Here are some new donut shops to try in Toronto.

Unholy Donuts

The brioche donuts at this new Church Wellesley Village spot are so sinful you'll understand why they call them unholy, with special flavours like chocolate sundae, banana custard and Nutella, and apple "avalanche" with dulce de leche.

Frenchies Doughnuts

You can actually build your own donuts at this place on Bloor West in Etobicoke, or you can choose from signature options like pink champagne, mocha crunch, margarita, or the "Breakfast of Champions" with maple dip, bacon and egg candies.

Letterbox Doughuts

Chinatown has a new donut destination in the form of this spot where you can get custom messages spelled out in fluffy dough.

6ix Donutz

If mini donuts are your thing, you won't want to pass up this concept with locations on West Queen West and on Four Winds in North York. Picture perfect pink and blue drizzle makes these little babies even cuter.

Machino Dundas West

Vegans can head to this new location of Machino right near Dundas West Station where the flavours are just as indulgent as non-vegan options, with filled donuts, fritters and cronuts that change flavour regularly.

Lead photo by

Machino Donuts
