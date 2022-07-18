The top 5 new donuts in Toronto

New donuts in Toronto range from mini to big and puffy, but they're all decked out or visually impressive in some way. Sometimes the best way to send a message is with a box of donuts...especially if they literally spell out what you want to say.

Here are some new donut shops to try in Toronto.

The brioche donuts at this new Church Wellesley Village spot are so sinful you'll understand why they call them unholy, with special flavours like chocolate sundae, banana custard and Nutella, and apple "avalanche" with dulce de leche.

You can actually build your own donuts at this place on Bloor West in Etobicoke, or you can choose from signature options like pink champagne, mocha crunch, margarita, or the "Breakfast of Champions" with maple dip, bacon and egg candies.

Chinatown has a new donut destination in the form of this spot where you can get custom messages spelled out in fluffy dough.

If mini donuts are your thing, you won't want to pass up this concept with locations on West Queen West and on Four Winds in North York. Picture perfect pink and blue drizzle makes these little babies even cuter.

Vegans can head to this new location of Machino right near Dundas West Station where the flavours are just as indulgent as non-vegan options, with filled donuts, fritters and cronuts that change flavour regularly.