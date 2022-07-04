Eat & Drink
itacate toronto

This hidden gem makes some of Toronto's best tacos

Some of Toronto's best tacos come from Itacate, a simple family-style taqueria located inside a Mexican butcher shop on St. Clair West.

The family-run spot specializes in food native to the capital of Mexico with tacos, quesadillas, tamales and tostadas.

You'll find real-deal flavours and techniques used to make the food here.

The Moreno family moved to Canada in 2007 and opened up Itacate back in 2016. The family owned some restaurants in Mexico, but they wanted to bring something to Toronto that felt and tasted like home.

The taqueria is super no frills, with laid back tables and chairs, and an open kitchen so you can watch the cooks make tacos right in front of you.

The restaurant is also decorated in colourful Luchador masks and pictures of professional wrestlers from Mexico.

Most of Itacate's tacos run for $8 and come with two crispy tortillas and a variety of fresh toppings.

Itacate tacos

These straightforward tacos don't lack in flavour.

Over 10 tacos are offered at this taqueria and include: pescado (fish with tomatoes and lettuce), pastor (marinated pork with pineapples), vegano (mushrooms, green peppers, onions), and pechuga empanizada (breaded chicken breast).

All tacos are made and assembled on the flattop grill, and feature tender meat butchered in-house.

Itacate tacos

These tacos are made in front of you from the open kitchen.

One of the most popular menu items is the suadero taco, which is a thin cut of beef from the brisket, known for its smooth and tender texture.

Itacate is located at 998 St. Clair Ave West, and is closed on Monday and Tuesday. The taqueria is open from 12:30 to 8:30 p.m. from Wednesday to Saturday, and 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Photos by

Hector Vasquez
