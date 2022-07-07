7 hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

New restaurants in Toronto offer experiences from gourmet meals in the sky to fun takes on street food. No matter where you go, be one of the first to try everything at these recently opened hotspots.

Here are some hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend.

Pastels, croquettes and baked goods fill the pastry case at this new Brazilian restaurant that just opened up not far from Eglinton West Station in North York.

Can't decide between burgers and doner? You don't have to at this Queen West restaurant that serves both, plus falafel.

Seafood and local ingredients are what you'll find on the menu at this new Little Italy restaurant by the same people behind Montauk.

A full menu of bar food at this new brewery that opened up on St. Clair West sees snacks like beef patties, peanuts, bread, cheese and olives mingle with salt cod on toast and cold water shrimp.

Dundas West just got a new place to eat, drink, chill and party in the form of this new restaurant and lounge that does bottle service for those big nights out.

This restaurant that formerly closed down in another location is experiencing a sparkling rebirth on the 38th floor of the Westin Harbour Castle in the Harbourfront area. Michelin-level Italian food and stunning decor await.

Sandwiches and onigiri are now available from this Asian deli in North York, with items like japchae, kimchi and pickled cucumber.