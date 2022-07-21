Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 37 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
new toronto restaurants

7 hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

New restaurants in Toronto bring us places for tacos, cocktails, diner food and doner. There's always something new to experience in this city, so make sure you don't miss out this weekend by trying the latest and greatest.

Here are some new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend.

Broadview Diner

The people behind Donlands Diner have just opened a new Danforth spot that embraces the same old school feel with poutines, burgers, sandwiches, wings and classics like meatloaf and hot hamburger steak.

Birria Catrina Roncesvalles

If you've never tried birria tacos before, you officially have no excuse not to sample them for the first time this weekend with this restaurant known for making them opening a new location on Roncesvalles.

Pulse

If salad is your thing, you're going to want to check out this new Leslieville restaurant that makes a wide variety of them.

Doner-Chi

Doner fans in the Annex will glad to know there's a new spot for Turkish versions of the dish, with options for wraps, plates and family platters inspired by the cuisine of Istanbul.

43 Down

This new mixology lounge that just opened up inside the Sheraton Hotel in the Financial District serves a tight menu of fancy food alongside an extensive selection of booze.

Paradise Grapevine Geary

The people behind the original wine bar in Bloorcourt of the same name have opened this full-fledged winery that's a home base for all their experiments as well as a patio restaurant.

Curryish Tavern

What was once a lockdown project is now this full-on restaurant on West Queen West serving dishes that combine the inspirations of Canada and India with options like maple hakka wings, aloo gnocchi and green tomato butter chicken.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Birria Catrina
