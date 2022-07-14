You can get free ice cream all around Toronto this week

Now that we're in the midst of summer, there's no better way to cool off than have some ice cream from some of your fave joints.

If you're looking to satisfy your sweet tooth then you're in luck as you can get free ice cream all around the city in Toronto this week.

To celebrate National Ice Cream Day, Good Behaviour will be giving out scoops of their latest flavour "Ontario Milk & Honey".

The small batch ice cream shop is known for serving up dessert-inspired ice cream flavours and ice cream donuts but also serves up sub sandwiches at the Westmoreland location.

You'll be able to find free scoops of the new ice cream flavour at one of the three Good Behaviour locations:

342 Westmoreland Avenue North

874 Yonge Street

236 Queens Quay West, inside Boxcar Social

If you want to try their new flavour, make sure to head out to your closest Good Behaviour location on July 17 for your free scoop.

Be quick as the ice cream is only available while supplies last.