The founder of Toronto's HotBlack Coffee has suddenly passed away

HotBlack Coffee has announced that its founder has suddenly and tragically passed away.

"With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of our beloved co-founder, Jimson Bienenstock," reads a social media post.

"His legacy will live on through the incredibly loved HotBlack Coffee brand and community built alongside his business partner Momi Kishi."

Jimson Bienenstock passed away on May 19, 2022.

His independent chain of coffee shops currently has four locations in Toronto, and they're known for serving some of the best coffee in the entire city.

"Jimson was a warm human who cared deeply for his family, friends, colleagues and HotBlack Coffee community," the social media post continues.

"He made an impression on everyone he met with a heart of gold; he was a light in this world. He will be remembered for all his outstanding qualities but, more importantly, for how he made everyone feel around him - loved, cared for and valued."

Other local business owners commented on the post expressing their condolences.

"Very sorry," wrote the account for burger joint Rudy. Coffee shop Early Bird wrote, "So sorry," and Bulldog commented, "I am so saddened to hear this news."

"This is so incredibly sad," wrote local chef Matt Basile. "We've worked with Jimson a number of times and he was such a ray of light. I just chatted with him a couple weeks ago. This is such a gut punch. My condolences to his loved ones and family."

"Many great memories with Jimson," other local chef Brandon Olsen commented simply.

There will be a private funeral service only for immediate family members.

"With Jimson in our hearts, HotBlack Coffee will continue to be run by business partner Momiji Kishi and the incredibly supportive and united team at HotBlack Coffee," co-founder of Hot Black Coffee Momiji Kishi tells blogTO.

There should be an announcement next week on social media with more information on how the community surrounding HotBlack Coffee can pay respects.