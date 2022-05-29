Bakery known for its fish shaped pastries opening in downtown Toronto

A bakery known for its animal-themed pastries is finally opening a downtown Toronto location.

Stuffies Pastries makes an assortment of adorable pastries in the shape of animals including teddy bears and fish.

The croissant-like pastry then gets filled or topped with things like nutella or vegan soft serve.

They also sell an assortment of sandwiches (the egg and cheese crotai is a favourite) and hot drinks like oat milk lattes.

The brand has been briskly opening locations including at Square One in Mississauga, Scarborough Town Centre and the West Edmonton Mall.

Signs are now up announcing a new location at the Toronto Eaton Centre with an opening date slated for the summer.