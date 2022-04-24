The best and worst A&W locations in Toronto all serve burgers and root beer, but some might leave you with a bit of a bad taste in your mouth based on the experience. Usually open 24 hours, they're late night refuges, so know where to go when munchies hit in the wee hours of the morning.

Here are my picks for the best and worst A&W locations in Toronto.

Best

There's an A&W right next to this legendary venue, and it might as well be right inside because there's actually a window in the concert space where you can grab your order right through the wall after slamming a shot. Only in Toronto.

While it's still physically there, the window actually went on hiatus for a bit, but the hardworking people next door are still serving Mama Burgers while we await its return.

Fresh food and good customer service can be found at this tucked away location of A&W. Since it's not a downtown location, it isn't so overrun with people and messy all the time.

Students swear by this conveniently located A&W right near York University where the food quality tends to be consistently good and fresh with items coming out hot and well-made.

A&W has become notorious for taking over historic buildings in Toronto which not everyone loves, but at least that means this A&W is situated in a particularly pretty location. As one of the only late night options in a sleepier area, it's convenient for people stopping at the intersection on the way home from an evening job.

This busy location at the heart of lots of businesses, clubs and bars handles volume well, and it's nice that it's located just off King so you get a little break from the hustle and bustle of the crowded streets.

Worst

A downtown location close to hospitals, malls and concert halls could make this A&W a convenient one to visit, but it's just plain chaotic. There can be lots of people loitering inside at night, and other locations along Church aren't much better.

You're better off heading to the location at Keele and Sheppard if you're searching for some A&W. It's at the corner of a huge park as opposed to this one which is in a slightly sad strip mall facing a parking lot.

The proximity of Church Wellesley Village and Phoenix Concert Theatre make this A&W simply a wild one to visit late at night.

Firstly, it's weird this location even exists considering there's a very conveniently located A&W not far away right at busy Broadview subway station. It's nice that it's right by a streetcar stop, but it doesn't fit in with all the independent businesses clustered around East Chinatown.

It's not just the cluster of clubs around this location that make it a rough one, it's also right near Trinity Bellwoods so people drinking in bars and the park can mob the place at night.