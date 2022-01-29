Toronto auto shop just gave away 100 free tacos with oil changes

What goes together in Toronto better than tacos and oil changes?

It may not be peanut butter and jelly, but an usual promo from a local auto shop has been offering a free taco and drink with every oil change.

Liqui Moly Oil Change at 1138 Dufferin St. offered the free tacos from their neighbour across the street at 616 Gladstone Ave., Gus Tacos.

The Liqui Moly is at the address of Street Godz Inc., which has been advertising the oil change deal on their Instagram since around November 2021.

Street Godz is a quirky full service mechanic shop specializing in German cars that was first opened in 2018. Their slogan is "No Hondas allowed."

"The owner of Street Godz Inc. are frequent customers of ours, and one day he asked if we can collaborate on a promotion where if his customers get an oil change they can redeem a free taco and a drink from us while they wait," a Gus Tacos spokesperson tells blogTO.

"As a neighbouring business we thought it would be great to help each other out."

Gus Tacos has grown to open multiple locations in Toronto, founded by Kensington taco vets.

"We really just wanted to provide any support and help out any way we can, from one small business to another," says the Gus Tacos spokesperson.

The offer was redeemed for almost 100 tacos during the campaign period, which has ended for now. But who knows, maybe the next collab with neighbouring businesses is on the way from Street Godz.