Toronto takeout joint known for its beef patties is permanently closing

An express downtown location for picking up beef patties in Toronto is closing its doors permanently this month.

Patties Express will be closing their downtown spot in a couple of weeks as the building where they're located is being turned into a condo.

The condo project, which should soar 215 metres into the sky, is also displacing other businesses on Elm like Aden Camera and Tiger Sugar.

4 Elm St. was the first location and flagship store for Patties Express, and the business has called the address home for almost eight years.

"It's a very unfortunate situation we're being put in just considering the neighbourhood here and the community that we built around us and everyone that accepted us here and built relationships with us," Patties Express general manager Aziz Mostafa tells blogTO.

He says they definitely would not have been going anywhere if it were not for the condo project.

The closure of the Elm St. location only leaves one other downtown location of Patties Express, in the PATH under the Thomson Building. Fortunately for GTA fans of the patty shop, they've also expanded over the years with locations at Square One and Upper Canada Mall.

However, they still want to reopen with another downtown location for their customers there.

"We are just looking at a location to replace 4 Elm St., something that is close in proximity so that we remain close to everyone that has considered this place a staple," says Mostafa.

"We don't want to lose those people and they definitely are special to us. Those core customers are the reason we are able to build further and expand in the first place, so we can't just leave."

The last day of operation for the Elm St. location of Patties Express will be Jan. 27.