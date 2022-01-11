Loblaws is opening restaurants inside its Toronto grocery stores

If you think you saw a restaurant while shopping at Loblaws recently, it's not a lockdown-induced hallucination: the chain just opened a new in-store concept.

The pilot location of Globol is open now inside the Maple Leaf Gardens Loblaws at 60 Carlton St. The restaurant is a takeout and delivery concept that deals in various globally inspired bowls (or "bols").

"Our menu is inspired by the stories of international street food legends, hardworking farmers and loving mothers & fathers whose crafts have been shaped by generations in their homeland," reads the Globol website.

Their menu consists of six bowls: butter chicken, beef fajita, chicken shawarma, General Tao, jerk chicken and pad thai, all priced at $12. The menu is supposed to have involved celebrated Toronto chefs.

Globol was founded by hospitality vets Pierre Jutras and Nipun Sharma. Sharma was previously behind food and restaurant concepts Rose City Kitchen, Smash Juice Bar and Rasoee the Indian Kitchen.

The butter chicken is actually a recipe from Sharma's mother Neera who grew up in New Delhi, in which the chicken is marinated for 24 hours, oven roasted, and then cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.

Officially open in December 2021, the "grocerant" concept was actually three years in the making.

"There are plans to open more locations across the country as part of our exclusive agreement with Loblaws in Canada but those locations are TBD at this time," Jutras tells blogTO.

"We will also soon be launching a grab and go program as well as a catering service in the near future."