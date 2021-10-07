10 bakeries in Toronto making pumpkin pies for Thanksgiving

The best pumpkin pies in Toronto have what you need to end your Thanksgiving feast on a sweet note. Cozy as a warm sweater and made with spices that are synonymous with autumn, your must-have pie is waiting at one of these spots.

Here are bakeries in Toronto making pumpkin pies for Thanksgiving.

Pumpkin pie is available either "Fully Loaded" with fresh whipped cream and salted caramel or "Plain Jane" with no toppings from this bakery near Avenue and Lawrence.

Walk in to this bustling Italian bakery in Etobicoke to pick up a classic take on pumpkin pie sure to satisfy nonno and nonna.

Place an order through this Cabbagetown bakery's website to get your hands on a pumpkin pie made with their signature fluted all butter pastry and spiced pumpkin filling.

Kensington Market has this popular pie destination that continuously bakes hundreds of pumpkin pies throughout the weekend in an effort not to sell out. They describe them as "deliciously spicy, creamy and impossible to stop eating."

This bakery with multiple locations is known for its pies, and their pumpkin pie is just as scrumptious as their wild blueberry or sour cherry pies.

East Chinatown is home to this bakery where pumpkin pies will be available throughout the weekend on a first come, first serve basis. They might just be as good as their famous butter tarts.

Pick up a nine-inch pumpkin pie from this new hangout in Little India. They make a lot but they're selling fast, though hopefully it'll still be possible to snap one up for dessert on the weekend.

Non-vegan and vegan nine-inch pumpkin pies should still be available from this bakery with multiple locations, but you can always call to make sure before heading in.

This charming bakery and cafe that's been in the Yonge and Eglinton area forever bakes furiously to supply dessert lovers with pumpkin pie. Available in eight-inch or 10-inch varieties, they do both a traditional version, and a version decorated with spiced pumpkin seeds.

This shop near Avenue and Lawrence known for all kinds of baked treats is sold out of pumpkin pie for preorders, but makes lots for walk-ins. They do a traditional pumpkin pie, as well as jacked up, chocolate and dulce de leche meringue versions. They even have a Biscoff pumpkin cheesecake.