Toronto sandwich joint that closed has reopened in a new location

A sandwich shop that closed down not long ago has found a new location where it can reopen.

Flora's Deli has now turned wine bar and bottle shop Grape Crush into a sandwich joint. The wine bar is itself a transformation: it used to be a Chinese restaurant.

Flora's is taking up residence in the Grape Crush kitchen from Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"We ended up at Grape Crush through Nav Sangha," Flora's founder and chef Jesse Mutch tells blogTO, referring to the restaurateur behind Grape Crush as well as Miss Thing's and Otto's Bierhalle.

"I've known him for years and used to work for him. We are familiar also with the Grape Crush staff because they love our food, being Dundas neighbours for the past seven months at Mahjong."

The menu consists of all your favourite panini like eggplant and cold cut combos, "with a few seasonal tweaks" according to Mutch.

He's planning on operating the sandwich project out of the bar for the foreseeable future.

"Just wanted to give the people what they've been missing," says Mutch. "Very much looking forward to red sauce season."