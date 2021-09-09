Eat & Drink
Michelle Payot
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
pita boss toronto

Toronto restaurant drops its price on shawarmas to only $1

Eat & Drink
Michelle Payot
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto has a ton of great restaurants for shawarma but this spot will be selling them for only $1 this weekend.

Pita Boss is having a special on Sept. 11 for $1 chicken shawarma as a customer appreciation day.

The restaurant relocated from their original Mississauga spot to a cozy spot near High Park, bringing their signature shawarma to the neighbourhood.

Pita boss is well known for their halal-certified shawarma but also their flame-grilled wraps and even their poutine.

"Torontonians have been through a lot over the last 18 months and in these times they have not stopped supporting us! Our local support system has been stronger than ever before!" says Abubaker, owner of Pita Boss.

This promo is only available as a walk-in special and is limited to one per customer.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

10 whisky cocktails in Toronto everyone should try

Berlin street food restaurant with locations in Ottawa and Las Vegas is coming to Toronto

Toronto just got a new pop-up where you pay with social media posts instead of money

Toronto restaurant drops its price on shawarmas to only $1

Massive new farmers' market opening across the street from St. Lawrence Market next year

This just opened Vietnamese bakery in Toronto is already selling out of everything

Toronto cafes are secretly carrying this hot new ice cream brand

Restaurant opening new Toronto location and they're selling noodles for only $1