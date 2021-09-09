Toronto restaurant drops its price on shawarmas to only $1

Toronto has a ton of great restaurants for shawarma but this spot will be selling them for only $1 this weekend.

Pita Boss is having a special on Sept. 11 for $1 chicken shawarma as a customer appreciation day.

The restaurant relocated from their original Mississauga spot to a cozy spot near High Park, bringing their signature shawarma to the neighbourhood.

Pita boss is well known for their halal-certified shawarma but also their flame-grilled wraps and even their poutine.

"Torontonians have been through a lot over the last 18 months and in these times they have not stopped supporting us! Our local support system has been stronger than ever before!" says Abubaker, owner of Pita Boss.

This promo is only available as a walk-in special and is limited to one per customer.