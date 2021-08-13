Toronto bar is now serving shots on paddleboards

The Church Wellesley Village has always been a fun place to be, and it just got a little more fun (as if that's even possible).

O'Grady's On Church is now serving a paddleboard of shots to chase back with two of your closest pals on their ever-so-exciting patio.

The paddleboard is $18 plus tax and comes with 3 Fireball shots poured into colourful and lit shot glasses.

The inspiration behind the paddleboard of shots came from the secret bar just above O'Grady's. The Lodge is a gay bar, cocktail bar, drag show venue and hidden gem.

Okay, and there is more... There are drag shows on the patio from noon to 3 p.m. hosted by the fabulous Devine Darlin and Baby Bel Bel. Sometimes even the servers are in drag. I personally can't think of a better reason to sling back some day drinks.