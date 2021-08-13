Eat & Drink
paddleboard shots

Toronto bar is now serving shots on paddleboards

The Church Wellesley Village has always been a fun place to be, and it just got a little more fun (as if that's even possible). 

O'Grady's On Church is now serving a paddleboard of shots to chase back with two of your closest pals on their ever-so-exciting patio

The paddleboard is $18 plus tax and comes with 3 Fireball shots poured into colourful and lit shot glasses. 

The inspiration behind the paddleboard of shots came from the secret bar just above O'Grady's. The Lodge is a gay bar, cocktail bar, drag show venue and hidden gem. 

paddle board shot

Taking the shot.

Okay, and there is more... There are drag shows on the patio from noon to 3 p.m. hosted by the fabulous Devine Darlin and Baby Bel Bel. Sometimes even the servers are in drag. I personally can't think of a better reason to sling back some day drinks. 

