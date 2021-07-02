Only Toronto location of famous Korean fried chicken chain permanently closed

Toronto's location of a Korean fried chicken chain has closed after just arriving in the city recently.

Lims Chicken served heaping plates of Korean fried chicken in spicy, green onion and garlic soy styles for cheap, accompanied by pitchers of beer and bottles of soju. The chain originated in Korea in the 1970s.

Jason Lee, who is not only chairman of the Koreatown BIA where the chicken joint was located but also the owner of restaurant Korean Village across the street, tells blogTO that Lims is now a vape shop.

Lims was open for delivery and takeout for at least part of the pandemic.

Lims could not be reached for comment on exactly why they closed or what date the business left the space.