Two Toronto sisters are making these amazing looking tarts

Two Toronto sisters are making eye-popping Japanese cheese tarts, and they're doing it all while distanced from each other.

Patricia Roño, 24, started Sistarts with her 32-year-old sister Carisse Roño in January 2021 after she had been craving cheese tarts during the pandemic and found them tough to get her hands on where she lives in Brampton.

"Through trial and error and a lot of hours of practice, I was able to tweak the recipe and make it taste the way I liked it," Patricia tells blogTO.

"My sister was the biggest supporter of my tarts, and so she proposed the idea to start selling them, and she would help me bake and start up this little business."

The only issue: Carisse lives in North York. As we've learned during this challenging time, however, there's actually a lot we can still accomplish while distanced.

"Prior to the launch of Sistarts, we virtually baked together using the same exact ingredients and timing," says Patricia.

"We did this numerous times until we were satisfied with our product. This ensured that the quality of our tarts were consistent in both locations."

They make cheese tarts with both butter and graham crusts and have done flavours like matcha, ube and dalgona latte, but the most mesmerizing thing about these baked goods is how the cheesy centre melts and flows out when heated and sliced.

They now sell out of the batches of 100 cheese tarts they make consistently every week, to the point where they're now limiting selling them to certain pop-up dates.

It makes sense, seeing as they both also have other jobs, and they're no cake walk.

Carisse has been working as a nurse, and Patricia actually worked two jobs at a dental and physiotherapy office before quitting her physiotherapy position to focus more on the business.

DM them to place an order for six tarts for $15, for contactless pickup in either Brampton or North York with the address provided after payment.

"If our orders are around the same, we can just bake for the people in our respective locations," says Patricia.

"If there are more orders in one location than the other, we meet up at the end of the week to exchange tarts so they'll be ready for pick-up."