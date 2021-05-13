This is how one Toronto restaurant marked the end of Ramadan by giving back

The holidays are about giving, spreading love, and helping out those less fortunate. That's why Istar Restaurant in Toronto decided to celebrate the end of Ramadan by donating 50 meals to the elderly, single mothers and somali families.

It was their way of providing traditional meals to those who may be spending the end of Ramadan alone with families overseas or otherwise unable to visit due to travel regulations in place because of stay-at-home orders.

Ahmed Hussen, the MP of York South-Weston & Minister of Families, Children & Social Development joined the Istar team in their journey to provide smiles and hot meals to members of the community.

"It was a good initiative for us to team up, knock on the doors and see the smile on their faces," Istar Restaurant owner Mahamed Aden Elmi told blogTO.

Donating these meals is nothing new for the generous restaurant, but this year marks the first time they've made sure to deliver the meals themselves and get to see first hand the joy it can bring to others.

Many of the people who received meals were families that had been struggling financially, it's not uncommon for those observing Ramadan to save money so their children can have a joyous final day of the month long tradition.

By supplying these meals the Istar team allowed these families to celebrate together without worrying about the cost.

Over the past year, we've seen countless amounts of generosity from those hoping to bring some joy to local communities that have otherwise struggled.

Time and time again, those in Toronto have stepped up to pay it forward when it matters most.