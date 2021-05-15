Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
coach house toronto

One of Toronto's oldest diners has closed after more than 60 years

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

After six decades at the corner of Yonge and Wellesley, Toronto institution Coach House has closed for good. 

The restaurant at 574 Yonge St. is marked permanently closed online and the business' phone line has been disconnected.

The Prattis family, who have been running the restaurant since its inception, could not be reached for comment. 

Coach House's closure marks the end of a Yonge Street stalwart that anchored the block by Wellesley subway station in its understated, aging way.

coach house toronto

Coach House Restaurant has operated at Yonge and Wellesley since 1961. Photo via Google Maps 2020. 

Brothers Gus, Angelo and Steve Prattis first opened the restaurant in East York in 1958 after immigrating from Greece. The family moved the business over to Yonge Street in 1961.

What started as 40 cents for breakfast slowly climbed up in prices over the years, but remained cheap enough to attract the gamut of hungry folks hankering for three-egg breakfasts at anytime of the day.

Customers ranged from students to residents in the Church-Wellesley Village and pro-athletes from the Maple Leafs. 

coach house toronto

The Prattis family first opened Coach House in East York in 1958 before moving to downtown Toronto. Photo via Google Photos.

What never changed was the diner's interior. While not as old as some of the longest-running diners in the city, like The Senator or Gale's, Coach House was one of those restaurants that was over-the-hill and charmingly stayed that way. 

The restaurant made its foray online with an Instagram account last summer but its last post was in October. It's unclear what will be replacing the longstanding business on the first floor of the heritage building.

Lead photo by

RKS via Google Photos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

One of Toronto's oldest diners has closed after more than 60 years

Movenpick Marche that closed in Toronto is now having a massive liquidation sale

The top 30 pho in Toronto by neighbourhood

Toronto has a new takeout window for freshly shucked oysters

Markham gelateria completely transforms itself during lockdown with its love boxes

This Toronto pub's been around since before women and men were allowed to drink together

Toronto couple that met on Bumble started a puff pastry business that keeps selling out

Massive brewpub run by famous Canadian brewery closing permanently in Toronto