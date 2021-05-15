One of Toronto's oldest diners has closed after more than 60 years

After six decades at the corner of Yonge and Wellesley, Toronto institution Coach House has closed for good.

The restaurant at 574 Yonge St. is marked permanently closed online and the business' phone line has been disconnected.

The Prattis family, who have been running the restaurant since its inception, could not be reached for comment.

Coach House's closure marks the end of a Yonge Street stalwart that anchored the block by Wellesley subway station in its understated, aging way.

Brothers Gus, Angelo and Steve Prattis first opened the restaurant in East York in 1958 after immigrating from Greece. The family moved the business over to Yonge Street in 1961.

What started as 40 cents for breakfast slowly climbed up in prices over the years, but remained cheap enough to attract the gamut of hungry folks hankering for three-egg breakfasts at anytime of the day.

Customers ranged from students to residents in the Church-Wellesley Village and pro-athletes from the Maple Leafs.

What never changed was the diner's interior. While not as old as some of the longest-running diners in the city, like The Senator or Gale's, Coach House was one of those restaurants that was over-the-hill and charmingly stayed that way.

The restaurant made its foray online with an Instagram account last summer but its last post was in October. It's unclear what will be replacing the longstanding business on the first floor of the heritage building.