Gutsy little Toronto pizza place gets a new lease on life

Fears that a Parkdale pizzeria may soon have to move out of the neighbourhood are no more: CiCi's Pizza has announced their lease has been extended.

News that CiCi's building was up for sale sparked worries that the pizza shop might soon be booted out after nearly 20 years at 1618 Queen St. West.

CiCi's first opened in the mid-90s and has been run by the Huynh family since 2008.

Diana Huynh, who's been updating the shop since taking it over from her parents about five years ago, said that CiCi's lease ends in July. The pending sale meant uncertainty for whether the pizzeria could continue operating after that.

But Huynh announced Wednesday that after "a few weeks of failed deals and several emotional roller coasters," CiCi's has finally managed to strike a deal.

"I'll be here for another two years," says Huynh in an Instagram post.

News that a Parkdale gem has gotten to renew its license (rather than be replaced or evicted for incoming condos) has seen hundreds of people flooding CiCi's post with words of support and relief.

The building at 1618 Queen St. West is still up for sale, though. It's currently listed for $2.49 million on Realtor.ca, which includes CiCi's unit, a studio, and a pair of currently occupied two-bedroom apartments.