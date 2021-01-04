Toronto restaurants struggled with huge demand for takeout on New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve saw a number of Toronto businesses slammed with takeout orders, leaving some unable to fulfill all their orders on the night of December 31.

Stay-in celebrations were how the vast majority of people in Toronto chose to ring in 2021 last week. But as the masses waited for their deliveries or pick-ups, some kitchens across Toronto struggled to meet the demand.

Sushi appeared to be a popular fall-back for people staying in last Thursday. However, a number of Kibo locations across the city saw their stores piled high with takeout boxes ready for delivery or pickup, as pictured above at their Leslieville location.

If you ordered NYE takeout from Planta on Queen, there's a chance you spent over an hour outside the restaurant waiting for an order that never arrived, according to some unhappy customers who say delivery orders were prioritized over pick-ups.

Other business who failed to materialize meals include J San Sushi Bar on Jarvis Street, who is now offering complimentary sushi and rolls as "a token of appreciation and apology" to anyone who didn't receive their NYE meal.

"Please accept our sincerest apology once again to our customers [who] had the order delayed that cause any inconveniences on New Years Eve," said the restaurant in an Instagram post.

August 8, the AYCE dim sum and sushi restaurant on Spadina, was also overwhelmed with orders made on December 31.

@blogto Will add that we paid over $100 for a meal we did not receive. No one picks up the phone and the voicemail box is full too. Deplorable. We aren’t alone. Watched dozens of folks have the same experience. — Dev Basu 😷🔨⤵️ (@devbasu) January 1, 2021

"We are sorry!" said the business on Instagram. "August 8 would like to apologize for the frustrations that were caused due to poorly managed operations on New Year's Eve."

They added: "With the COVID-19 pandemic still having a huge impact on the economy, we are incredibly grateful that we still have so much support from ourcustomers.

"Due to the high influx of takeout and preorders yesterday, many orders were delayed to much longer times. We understand the disappointment and frustrations that many customers felt and we are deeply sorry for dropping the ball."