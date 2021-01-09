Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 41 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
grow op juice toronto

Toronto juice bar closes after 5 years and is now up for sale

The Grow Op, Ossington's spot for hemp milk smoothies and acai bowls, is no more. 

After more than five years, the strip's destination for vegetarian sandwiches closed permanently earlier in 2020. 

The property at 222 Ossington Ave. was put up for sale Monday for  $24,999. 

grow op torontoGrow Op (not to be confused by the hydroponics store on Bloor of the same name) was opened by former nightclub event planner Jose Rodriguez in 2015.

It took over a Portuguese fish shop, which left behind around 65 years-worth of fishy scents, which took Rodriguez around four months to get rid of before opening his new business. 

Rodriguez could not be reached for comment at time of publishing. 

While Ossington has its share of coffee shops, pho, and bars, the presence of its only peanut butter power ball purveyor will be missed. 

