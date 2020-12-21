Toronto bar has liquor license suspended after breaking lockdown rules

A Toronto bar that let dozens of people drink inside during lockdown and was charged for the offence has now had its liquor license suspended by the AGCO, which has also threatened to revoke it completely.

It's a bit funny that the business is called Bar Karma, considering they're getting a heaping dose of that right now.

The Registrar of the AGCO issued an Order of interim suspension of Bar Karma's liquor license "for reasons of public interest and safety" according to a news release posted to the official AGCO website.

"The Registrar also issued a Notice of Proposal (NOP) to revoke the establishment’s liquor licence for infractions of the Liquor Licence Act (LLA) , including the requirement that the licence holder act and carry on business in accordance with the law and with honesty and integrity," says the release.

Charges were laid against the officers/directors of the corporate licensee, present at Bar Karma when TPS members responded to the original call about a noisy party on Dec. 13, for failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act by having over 10 people inside not wearing PPE or social distancing and consuming alcohol.

The news release says a liquor license would only be revoked in the most serious cases, and that "an establishment served with a NOP has the right to appeal the Registrar's proposal to the Licence Appeal Tribunal."

"During this second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, we all have a shared responsibility to act in the public interest. This is particularly true for all those who hold a liquor licence in Ontario," says Tom Mungham, Registrar and CEO, AGCO.

"By far most licence holders are in compliance with the ROA. However, for those that are either unable or unwilling to comply, the AGCO will not hesitate to take the appropriate regulatory action including revoking a licence."

Police busted up an indoor party at the Queen West and Portland bar earlier this month following noise complaints from locals, and found about 30 to 40 people inside, unsurprisingly maskless and in close quarters.

This was after officers were initially barred from entering to the club, which had deliberately blacked-out windows and locked doors to hide the goings-on inside.