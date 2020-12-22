Popular wholesale bakery just opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Toronto

A wholesale bakery that's been in Canada since 1986 has finally opened up their first physical brick and mortar location in Toronto.

La Rocca Creative Cakes is known for creations like their Super Caramel Crunch, Truffle Royale, Dark Chocolate Berry Cake, Nutty Chocolate Crunch Cake, Lemon Mousse Cake and Carrot Cake.

Though La Rocca cakes have never had a Toronto flagship location before, they haven't been hard to find: you might recognize these cakes from major grocery stores and cafes like Longo's, Sobeys, Loblaws, Second Cup and Timothy's.

They finally got a home of their own at 2638 Yonge St. on Dec. 15. The only other location for La Rocca previous to this was in Richmond Hill.

"Midtown is a great location given the up-and-coming neighbourhood full of families and people who love great food. The location has great visibility and made for a quick build," Philippe Gaudet, VP Sales & Marketing told blogTO.

"Beyond being a hub for La Rocca Cakes that everyone knows and loves, we're also featuring innovative individual indulgences, fresh cookies, signature cakes, and chocolate bonbons made in-house by our Head Pastry Chef, Julie Montgomery."

You might recognize Montgomery, who has years as an Executive Pastry Chef at restaurants under her belt, from CityLine and Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship. Brewed beverages by highly trained baristas are also available to complement the treats at their new location.

Although heavy interaction isn't encouraged at the moment, Montgomery and La Rocca are both excited about having a way to engage with customers like never before and get real-time reactions when innovating new concepts.