The top 15 new bars in Toronto by neighbourhood

New bars in Toronto may not be able to welcome you inside at this very moment, but many of them have come up with creative and tasty ways to sell booze to go. Whether it's a can of craft beer or a bespoke cocktail that tickles your fancy, these places can still provide you with a good buzz, even if it's at home.

Here are some new bars in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Annex

Annex Social began serving casual comforts with Mexican and Californian influeneces to this area in the summer, with a full martini menu as well as a robust selection of cocktails and wine.

Bloorcourt

An old movie theatre in this neighbourhood is now home to Bar Biltmore, a moody bar lurking in the historic building's rafters specializing in classic cocktails.

Church Wellesley Village

Black Lodge Cocktail Bar opened up for private booking inside Storm Crow Manor this year. Decor that makes you feel like you're in a combination of Twin Peaks and The Shining is ideal for your nerdiest parties.

Davenport Village

Century Park Tavern has brought locally brewed craft beer, charcuterie, burgers and reasonably priced bottles of wine to this sleepy neighbourhood. 

Dundas West

Bar Mordecai is Toronto's loosely Wes-Anderson-themed bar that landed on Dundas West this year. Their cocktail kits and snacks for pickup and delivery have been as snazzy as they were when they were initially served indoors.

new bars toronto

Bar Mordecai serving drinkers inside pre-pandemic. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Entertainment District

This party neighbourhood in Toronto hasn't been the same this year, but Casa Mezcal brought the good vibes anyway with Mexican-inspired sushi and drinks. Grab kits to make mojitos or mango chili margaritas.

Kensington Market

Even though this artsy area lost a few venues this year, The Oud & The Fuzz stepped in to replace them with a roster of live musicians and DJs and a menu of Armenian-inspired snacks and drinks.

King West

Ruby Soho has brought brunch, platters of finger food, sours, spritzes and lots of tequila to the lively party scene in this area.

Little Italy

If you're a fan of arcade bars, you'll want to know about FreePlay, which just opened at the start of the year. Lots of beer, boozy slushies and food on sticks awaits.

Liberty Village

Head to Black Sheep in this area for a rooftop patio, pizza, cocktails. A takeout menu features pub faves like sausage rolls, fried chicken, tacos and truffle fries.

new bars toronto

Ruby Soho was one of the hottest spots to open in Toronto this year. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Ossington

This artsy strip just became home to a new bar, cafe and restaurant called Manita where you can also pick up pantry staples. Expect wine, canned fish, honey, grape seed oil, meatballs and much more.

Parkdale

Bottle shop with rare picks (think Peche Mortel and Oude Gueuze) and coffee shop Larry's Folly is now open in this neighbourhood that knows a thing or two about both good java and great booze.

Queen West

Mysterious, clubby bar Scarlett opened quietly along this street this year, but quickly became a distanced hotspot for fun, food and drinks, even boasting live entertainment like DJs.

Riverside

Prohibition Social House replaced Prohibition Gastrohouse this year, offering a similar party-friendly menu of pub food accompanied by cocktails and beer.

West Queen West

Tapas, wine, cocktails and spirits are now in no short supply when you head to La Flaca in this neighbourhood. If you've been looking for a new place for tomato bread and olives, this is it.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

