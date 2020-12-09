Toronto takeout joint known for its samosas shuts down

A halal East African Indian restaurant that made great samosas for low prices has announced they've permanently closed.

Chakula Hut posted the news that they had already closed to social media at the beginning of December.

In addition to samosas, they were also known for foods like mandazi, vitumbua (a Tanzanian coconut and rice pancake) and dar na bhaija (lentil fritters).

"The storefront at 1871 O'Connor Drive has been taken over by a new business owner," reads the caption to the post. "This is a bittersweet announcement for us, as we have seen Chakula Hut come to life over the past 3 years. Closing Chakula Hut has not been an easy decision; however we are excited about our well-earned retirement."

Signed Muni & Mo, the caption also reveals that many customers used their takeout services to provide for the less fortunate during the pandemic.

Their daughter Zeenah told blogTO that Chakula Hut is closing because the owners are retiring, and the new restaurant will likely be serving South Indian food.

The new business owner took over on Dec. 1, so if you're looking for some of their beloved menu items, you're already out of luck.