14 Toronto restaurants caught breaking COVID-19 rules weekend before lockdown

While Toronto's new lockdown rules only came into effect at exactly 12:01 a.m. Monday morning, the city's coordinated enforcement team was out in full force this weekend in an effort to ensure businesses were complying with regulations on their final days of operation.

Speaking during the city's press briefing this afternoon, General Manager of the Office of Emergency Management and Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said enforcement officers randomly inspected 44 restaurants and bars throughout the city this past weekend.

Of the 44 establishments, Pegg said 30 were found to be in compliance with COVID-19 orders and regulations.

The remaining 14 businesses, however, were found to be in violation of at least one pandemic rule, according to Pegg, resulting in five charges being laid and nine warning letters issued.

Enforcement teams also inspected 23 hookah lounges and 65 flea market vendors over the weekend, and officers issued warning letters to four of these establishments for non-compliance.

Another 113 personal service businesses, entertainment establishments and gyms were also inspected between Nov. 21 and 22.

"I'm pleased to advise that each of these 113 businesses were found to be operating in compliance with the regulations and orders," said Pegg during the press conference.

City teams also continued to actively patrol beaches and parks over the weekend, and Pegg said officers handed out 33 charges under the Trespass to Property Act for illegal activity and extinguished 35 illegal bonfires on beaches.

Now that Toronto has officially entered the lockdown phase of the province's tiered COVID-19 framework, the pandemic rules in the city are stricter than ever — and both individuals and businesses would be wise to familiarize themselves with the required measures to avoid having to pay a hefty fine.