A popular bakery in Toronto will soon be streaming a movie about donuts

When no one is going to cinemas, how should you screen your new documentary about LA's donut king? Why, by partnering with local donut shops to stream it, of course.

Glory Hole Doughnuts will soon become Toronto's hottest new virtual art house cinema for a limited time, with screenings of film The Donut King available in partnership with the bakery.

The documentary tells the rags to riches story of Cambodian immigrant Ted Ngoy's legendary multi-million-dollar donut empire in Los Angeles.

Directed by Alice Gu, The Donut King won Special Jury Recognition for Achievement in Documentary Storytelling at SXSW 2020.

From Nov. 19 to Dec. 31, the film is available to stream virtually for $9.99, and can also be accessed in partnership with other local donut shops in Calgary, Halifax, Winnipeg, Vancouver and Saskatoon.

Each purchase of a stream also supports Glory Hole, and goes towards sustaining programming and reopening efforts at participating indie theatres.