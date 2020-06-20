This is where to get vegan cookie dough for delivery

Vegan cookie dough is now available online for delivery in the GTA, and it's made out of an unexpected ingredient: chickpeas.

ChickStart makes and delivers cookie dough that's totally edible because it contains no eggs or dairy.

They promise that, yes, it tastes just like regular cookie dough, despite also being free of refined sugar and added preservatives and being made with all natural ingredients.

The dough comes in three flavours: Let's Get Coco' Nutty (coconut), Nutty for Choco' Peanuts (peanut butter chocolate chip) and Caffeine Bean (French vanilla coffee).

They also do mix and match bundles for holidays. All the dough is packaged in super cute reusable jars.

The company is currently delivering to three areas in the York region each week: Stouffville, Markham/Unionville and Richmond Hill.

Delivery is free in the Markham area but costs $2 in the other areas, though they are encouraging curbside pickup for those in Markham. Orders can be placed through social media or their website.

You can currently also get edible cookie dough delivered from Dough TO.