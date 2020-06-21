This is where to get the most interesting popcorn flavours in Toronto right now

If you're getting tired of making your own kettle corn at home, there's a new popcorn in Toronto and it comes in some very intriguing flavours.

Meet Fresh just put out a popcorn line that consists of three flavours: Thirteen Spices, Salted Egg Yolk and Brown Sugar Milk Tea.

The popcorn is now available at Markham and North York locations of Meet Fresh.

It's also available through delivery apps on Uber Eats and Fantuan.

However, if you're interested in giving it a try, you might want to snap some up quick in whatever way possible since it's only around while supplies last.

Meet Fresh specializes in Taiwanese desserts like shaved ice, and also launched a Dalgona coffee series on Mother's Day this year.