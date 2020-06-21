Butterbeer kits are available for delivery in Toronto

Butterbeer cocktail kits are the latest DIY drinks you can get delivered straight to your home in Toronto, and they might just make you want to have a boozy Harry Potter marathon.

Storm Crow Manor is now selling the kits for pickup or delivery, which cost $40 and serve six.

The kit contains the ingredients for the butterbeer cocktail the restaurant typically serves to dine-in customers. It includes 375mL of Butter Ripple Schnapps, 12oz of liquid vanilla ice cream, two cans of root beer and a shot glass.

They also have cocktail kits for their Jason "Mimosa" ($25), Release the Kraken ($55, includes Kraken, lime juice, Fever Tree ginger beer, dry ice kit, shot glass) and Romulan Ale ($99, includes Smirnoff, blue curacao, peach schnapps, Romulan Ale mix, dry ice pack, four cans of club soda, a lemon and four light-up ice cubes).

They're also selling their "light cubes" on their own (two for $7) so you can recreate a club vibe in your glass even if you can't go to one. If you're working from home or just like drinking in the morning, there's the Coffee A La Crow kit for $85 that includes heat-sensitive mugs, a shot glass, Bailey's, Kahlua and whipped cream.

If you like the idea of whipping up your own Storm Crow creation at home but don't drink, they also have meal kits for nachos and "Apocalasagna." Alternately, if you feel like drinking without the elbow grease. they sell beer and wine as well. If you're just looking to get your hands on those mugs or maybe some chapstick they also have merch.