A popular French restaurant in Toronto just launched an online grocery store

Cluny Bistro, the swanky French restaurant in the Distillery District, has just joined the wave of Toronto restaurants and cafes transforming into grocery stores.

You can now get your fix of French staples like baguettes, cheese, macarons, beer, and —of course — Sauvignon Blanc by heading to Cluny's new online shop

There are far fewer visitors to Toronto's historic district these days than before, so the restaurant on Tank House Lane has shifted to offering its Parisian offerings for pick-up. But you'll need to be wearing a face mask.

Head to their website to browse a catalogue of bread, pastries, pantry items like flour or duck fat, and ready-made eats like salad and sandwiches. 

You can buy necessities like eggs and bacon, but throw in something fancy, like escargots for an extra $20 and a $75 bottle of Brut champagne, because why not. 

Their cafe has also re-opened for pick-up from Tuesdays to Sundays, meaning you can drop by to grab some lattes to go. 

With Mother's Day around the corner, they're offering three specials, including a Champagne Mimosa Kit or a $115 Mother's Day At Home Kit with chiffon cake, a box of macarons, and a mimosa kit with champagne. 

