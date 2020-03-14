Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
toms dairy freeze

Toronto's iconic ice cream shop is about to open for the season

We may be living in fear of a global pandemic, but at least ice cream season is right around the corner!

As some foodie destinations in Toronto are closing down sections of their businesses, purveyors of frozen treats such as Tom's Dairy Freeze are gearing up for their busy season.

The beloved old school ice cream joint known for soft serve and funnel cake doesn't get much of a break during the year. They only stop serving ice cream in late November, and between that time and the holidays they sell Christmas trees.

Tom's Dairy Freeze will officially be reopening on Wednesday, March 18 this year, and we need ice cream right now more than ever so we can eat our feelings and ease our troubled minds.

