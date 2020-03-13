The St. Lawrence Market is officially changing its hours this weekend

Toronto's beloved St. Lawrence Market has brand new hours starting this weekend, so you now have even more time to enjoy everything the historic landmark has to offer.

The market is testing out a pilot project with extended hours in an effort to be more accessible to shoppers, and it all begins March 15.

Will you join us on Sunday March 15 for the Market’s first Sunday opening? Free on site activities and promotions include a St. Lawrence Market tote bag giveaway, face painting, cooking demos, sampling, cupcake decorating, free tasting tours and more #free #familyfriendly pic.twitter.com/JhSM1QikS7 — St. Lawrence Market (@StLawrenceMkt) March 6, 2020

Starting this Sunday, the South Market will be open Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will remain closed on Mondays.

This is a fairly significant increase in hours as the market is currently only open until 6 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 7 p.m. on Fridays and it's closed on Sundays.

The Sunday Antique Market will continue to operate on Sundays in the Temporary Market at 125 The Esplanade from dawn to 5 p.m.

In celebration of the market's first Sunday opening, several free on-site activities and promotions will be held.

Free activities set to take place on March 15 include a St. Lawrence Market tote bag giveaway, a Taste and Tour with Bruce Bell, roaming balloon twisters, face painting, cupcake decorating and roaming magic shows.

There will also be cooking demonstrations and free samples available in the Market Street Stage on the lower level as well as samples at various South Market merchants

"I'm looking forward to seeing how many residents and visitors embrace Sunday and evening shopping at St. Lawrence Market," Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement when the pilot was initially announced.

"The new Hours of Operation Pilot Project modernizes the Market's operations and ensures that more people have the opportunity to experience this amazing, historic Toronto destination."