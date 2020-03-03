10 new Toronto restaurants you can eat at for under $10

Eat & Drink
New restaurants in Toronto where you can eat for under $10 are new arrivals to the city serving up affordable eats for a Viola Davis bill, or less. Fill up on Tibetan momos, Vietnamese street snacks, Chilean hot dogs and hulking shawarma wraps. 

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants in Toronto where you can eat for under $10. 

Completo

The second outpost of this Leslieville favourite is now cooking up its saucy menu if Chilean-style eats in East Chinatown. Their hulking namesake, the completo hot dog, is a must-have $8, as is their decked out veggie sandwich for $9.50. 

Momo House

If you're the kind of person who can eat momos for days, head to Parkdale for these Tibetan dumplings topped with chaat, chilli, and more. The most expensive momo option is the delicious butter chicken option, $6.25 for five, which is total a steal. 

Tam

Pho costs just $8, bahn mis will set you back just $6, and snacks like banh bot loc dumplings and rice paper rolls even less at this family-run Vietnamese spot in the Junction. 

Pita Boss

A hulking beef bacon- and pineapple-stuffed shawarma ​​costs exactly $9.99 at this Mississauga transplant, now located at High Park. And while Mediterranean fast food usually doesn't too pricey, a generous falafel dinner for $7.99 is pretty outstanding. 

Vegwood

Everything at this vegan restaurant costs just $6.99. Head to Oakwood Village for tofu scramble toasts and the jerk 'chicken' sandwiches (they use soy protein instead). The fact that everything's prepared in five minutes is a big plus. 

Ruchi

It feels like a Scarborough institution already but Ruchi hasn't been around for too long. Still, people are flocking to McNicoll for their 30 types of dosa (averaging around $7), ridiculously cheap $1 appams, and 3-for-$1 veggie samosas. 

Grandmama's Waffles

What used to be a pop-up joint inside a phone accessory store has expanded into a full-fledged waffle store in Koreatown. For $9.75 you'll get two of the most decadent waffles you've ever seen, made with Asian ingredients like pandan, ube, and black sesame.

Chung Chun

Sticky rice corn dogs are the hottest trend in Korea right now, and for $4-$6, you can stuff your face with these enormous carnival classics covered in gaumsung, cooked ramen noodles, sugar, and sauces. Don't be fooled, just one of these will be enough to get you full. 

Yin Ji Chang Fen Chinatown

The highly anticipated second location of this rice noodle roll staple is finally in Chinatown, meaning folks living outside of Markham can finally get in on that delicious menu of rice rolls for less than $6 a plate. 

Mumbai Express

Nothing costs more than $10 (even after tax) at this takeout Indian spot tucked away in a plaza by Kennedy and Lawrence. The grilled butter vada pav, one of Mumbai's most popular snacks, costs $2.49, while a combo of pav bhaji and veggie smash is just $8.99. 

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim of Completo

