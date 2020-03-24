Local food company has reinvented itself to deliver allergen-free meals to Toronto homes

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit many businesses hard, but with food supply companies falling under Ontario's defintion of an essential businesses, one has been quick to spot an opportunity bringing allergen-free meals to the city.

Real Food for Real Kids (RFRK) is a catering company that has been providing healthy meals to children in the Toronto and Hamilton area out of a safe-production kitchen.

"Big chain grocery stores aren't nimble enough to implement proper safety protocols and online delivery has backlogs. Fresh City Farms and similar services are having to turn away new customers," said RFRK's head of Technology Systems and Integration Greg Davis.

"People are scared and the only reason they need to break self-isolation is to get food to have at home, so it's critical to Toronto's fight against COVID-19 happening right now and the period we're entering into."

Given the current situation, RFRK has begun home delivery services for allergen-free meals using its existing logistics infrastructure to deliver hot foods in bulk that are vaccum sealed and frozen.

"Businesses like RFRK that have safe food production and/or delivery capabilities, that had to temporarily lay off most staff but are trying to not completely shut down, are out there," said Davis.

"We have a rare allergen free, safe facility and a fleet of vans sitting idle."

Davis say the company is using what's left of its staff to produce and deliver the meals, and are working on a donation program that will match amounts in food product.