Toronto's most anticipated new LCBO location is about to open

You may be confined to your apartment for the vast majority of the next few weeks, but at least you'll have a good bottle of wine to get you through the boredom. 

Because while several businesses are shutting down operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak, LCBO has confirmed that their stores will remain open. 

On top of that, they've also confirmed that the new store set to open at Queen and Beverley, which once housed Carl's Jr. and an HMV before that, is still on track to open at the end of this month. 

"At the LCBO, the health and well-being of partners, people and customers is our top priority," reads an LCBO statement sent by email to blogTO. 

"All LCBO stores across Ontario remain open for business. The new store at 272 Queen St. West is slated to open on Tuesday, March 31."

So while the rest of the world is put on hold in an attempt to halt the spread of COVID-19, at least you can keep the alcohol flowing. 

