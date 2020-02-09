U of T students raising funds for beloved brown food truck operator

Students from the University of Toronto are banding together to support someone they really care for and appreciate: the lady who runs the brown food truck that sits on the school's property.

Student Ruth Masuka started a gofundme page to raise money so the beloved food truck owner can travel home to visit her family in Turkey.

the only good thing uoft has done for me is introduce me to the brown food truck — alexis (@sogandjooon) December 5, 2019

The page had a goal of $1,700 when it was started just one day ago, and it's already surpassed $2,000.

"We are raising money to buy a flight back to Turkey for Hatice," Masuka wrote in the gofundme description. "The faster we can get the ticket, the better, especially for someone who deserves the world from all of us."

let's get the brown food truck lady to turkey https://t.co/O4WDg8MttF — Matei (@mat3io) February 6, 2020

In the lengthy description, Masuka goes into detail about the comfort Hatice's food truck has provided for so many students.

"We've all been there. Coming out of an exam we took a fat L on, or from spending hours at Robarts just to not understand what's going on. And there it is. In all its beauty," she wrote.

"From the outside, it appears as a regular shmegular run-of-the-mill food truck. But inside, we find our beloved Brown Food Truck Lady. 'Any drink for you?' has never been said with as much love as Hatice does. "

the best part about uoft is probably the brown food truck — lola (@fabul0la) February 8, 2019

So far 127 students have donated to the fundraiser, with many echoing Masuka's sentiments with comments of their own.

Some have thanked her for saving them "during dark hungry nights," while others are simply expressing gratitute for the food and beverages she never fails to provide.

"She has been there for all of us and now it's time we are there for our homegirl," the description reads. "She makes us feel so at home and she deserves to take a trip BACK home too."