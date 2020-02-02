Toronto just got a bar inspired by a Wes Anderson film

If you've ever wanted to be a character in a Wes Anderson movie, a new Toronto bar is the place for you.

Bar Mordecai was just opened on Dundas West by the people behind Mahjong Bar on the same strip. This project designed by Grey North is just as conceptual as their last, but perhaps even more impressive, inspired by hotel lobby bars.

Inspired by the films of Wes Anderson (especially Grand Budapest Hotel), the interior is furnished with a glowing pink bar, burgundy banquettes, a 1970s phone booth, curving pink couch, anthropomothic animal decorations and a mirror mural by artist Sylvie Smith.

As for drinks, the bar will serve highballs, low intervention wines and international beers. Food by chef Brian Ho such as oysters, charcuterie, cheese and finger sandwiches is intended to hearken back to old school hotel lobby menu staples.

And that's only the half of it: apparently a downstairs component of the project, a lounge bar and private dining rooms with karaoke, will be opening in the coming weeks. Sounds as fantastic as Mr. Fox.